Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.33. The stock had a trading volume of 615,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,864. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

