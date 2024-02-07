Leerink Partnrs Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

