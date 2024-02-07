Leerink Partnrs Comments on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTBFree Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Connect Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

CNTB opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

