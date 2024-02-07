Leerink Partnrs Comments on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Connect Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.
Connect Biopharma Stock Down 5.3 %
CNTB opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.
Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
