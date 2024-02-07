Leerink Partnrs Comments on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Connect Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 5.3 %

CNTB opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

About Connect Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.