Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.34. The company had a trading volume of 315,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,475. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average is $391.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.