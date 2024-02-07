Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded by Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$27.00. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.
LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.01.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3607085 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Further Reading
