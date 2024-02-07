Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQSP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at $113,748,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $626,802.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467,027 shares of company stock worth $191,232,016 in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

