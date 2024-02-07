Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

