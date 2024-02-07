Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.
In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sysco stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
