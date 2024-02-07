Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 595,306 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

MUC opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

