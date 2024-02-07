Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.75. Lands’ End shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 25,698 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 40.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $79,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $28,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

