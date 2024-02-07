Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.60. Kyndryl shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 740,281 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

