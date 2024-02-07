Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

