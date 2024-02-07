Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

