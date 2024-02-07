Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.