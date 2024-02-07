KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 167.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $7.16 on Wednesday, reaching $625.05. 66,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.64 and a 200-day moving average of $535.07. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

