KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.82.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

