KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,091 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,914,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,861,539. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

