KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,052,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

DE stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.90. 421,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,411. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.