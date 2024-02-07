JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Neutral

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.52 on Monday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Mattel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 245,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after acquiring an additional 861,638 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

