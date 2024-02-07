JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Neutral

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $445.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.08. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $288.84 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

