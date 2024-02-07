JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 446,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,028,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

