Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $27.33 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.