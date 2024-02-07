Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS.

NYSE J traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.48. 343,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $143.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

