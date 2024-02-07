ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.13

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.13 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 223144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

