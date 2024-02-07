iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 329,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,433. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

