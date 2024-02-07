iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.44. 79,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,719. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

