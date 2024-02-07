iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,699. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

