iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 911,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.