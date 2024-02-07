iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.14. 506,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,430. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.09 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.