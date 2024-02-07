iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 770,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

