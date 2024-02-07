iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cosner Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cosner Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $500.41. 2,913,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $500.52. The company has a market cap of $387.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

