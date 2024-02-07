iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,717,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,706,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

