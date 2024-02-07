Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.30

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after buying an additional 4,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

