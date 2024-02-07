International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
International Frontier Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$748,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
About International Frontier Resources
International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.
