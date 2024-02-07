Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 480,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,085. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

