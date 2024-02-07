Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,036,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,829,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

