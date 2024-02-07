Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.5 million-$108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.2 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 624,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Intapp by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

