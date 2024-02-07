Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $42.30. Intapp shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 62,662 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Intapp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $974,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

