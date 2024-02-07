Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,829. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

