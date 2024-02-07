Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.71. 171,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,535. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

