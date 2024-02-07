IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.10. The company had a trading volume of 470,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.45. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

