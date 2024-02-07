HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 316,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,478,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
HUYA Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
