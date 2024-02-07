HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 316,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,478,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

HUYA Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after acquiring an additional 418,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 938,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.