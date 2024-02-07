Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,024,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,618,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.