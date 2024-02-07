H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

