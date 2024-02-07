H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,429. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

