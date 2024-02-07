Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 1.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,136. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $129.22.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.