Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 355,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 326,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.