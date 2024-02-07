Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $95,695.42 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

