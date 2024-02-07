Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.460-3.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.46 to $3.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,588. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

