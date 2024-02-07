HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 131,607 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $312,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $188.43. 4,586,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,543. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

